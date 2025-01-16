Governor DeWine orders Ohio flags be raised on Inauguration Day, then re-lowered

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Flags in Ohio will return to full-mast for Inauguration Day, then they'll be lowered back to half-mast in honor of the recent death of former President Jimmy Carter, according to an announcement from Governor Mike DeWine.

DeWine issued the order Thursday.

In the order, DeWine said all flags at public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio "shall be raised to full-staff" for January 20. They will then be lowered back on January 21 and will stay that way until sunset on January 28, DeWine said.

Carter died at the age of 100 on December 29; he was laid to rest on January 9. Following Carter's death, President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days, beginning on the day Carter died.

Several other states have opted to do the same thing. North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds did so on Tuesday, noting in announcements that U.S. flags across their states would be relowered on Jan. 21 in honor of Carter. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a similar notice on Monday.

Additionally, House Speaker Mike Johnson made the same order on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.