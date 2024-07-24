Gov. DeWine signs bill requiring AEDs in Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio legislators and NFL representatives gathered at a Columbus high school Tuesday to celebrate the signing of House Bill 47, a law requiring automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to be placed in every public and chartered nonpublic school in the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law at Worthington Kilbourne High School, where sophomore Canen Dickman said an AED saved his life after he collapsed during a summer soccer practice. He and his mom were at the ceremony alongside his coach who used an AED from a nearby building to restore his pulse before he was taken to the hospital.

"We hope that the passing of this bill will help save lives, just as mine was saved because if it weren’t for AEDs and CPR training in our school, I would not be here today," Dickman said.

Make Them Know Your Name Foundation, formed by Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward and his mother Nicole, pushes for more resources and awareness for heart health and CPR/AED training after Ward's father died unexpectedly following sudden cardiac arrest.

"Today my heart is full," Nicole Ward said about the bill signing. "With this bill, we will create a new standard of AED access and preparedness. It will become normal to enter our schools and recreation centers and be able to rest knowing that an AED is on-site, and that people know exactly what to do and how to respond confidently and quickly in the event of a cardiac emergency."

The bill, co-sponsored by New Richmond Rep. Adam Bird, also requires the Ohio Department of Health to develop a model emergency action plan for the use of the AEDs. Schools will also have to adopt their own plan and practice it at least quarterly — training their teachers, administrators, coaches and anyone else supervising student-athletes on how and when to use AEDs.

Because student-athletes compete outside school campuses, the bill also requires AEDs to be placed at municipally owned or operated sports and recreation sites. School and youth sports organizations must also hold informational meetings each season regarding warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest.