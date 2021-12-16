Gov. DeWine, First Lady exposed to person with COVID Monday; both test negative

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday evening, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine were exposed to a person who has since tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release sent on Thursday by the governor’s office.

The release states that neither of the couple have symptoms, and both tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The DeWines are postponing public events at this time and will continue to be tested daily, the release states.

The DeWines were exposed to someone COVID-19 back in November as well, during which time they also postponed public events, but tested negative.