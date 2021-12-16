Watch
Gov. DeWine, First Lady exposed to person with COVID Monday; both test negative

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)
Mike DeWine, left, speaks before being sworn-in as the 70th Governor of Ohio alongside his wife Fran, right, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Cedarville, Ohio. The former U.S. senator took his oath in a private midnight ceremony at his Cedarville home ahead of a public inauguration planned Monday at the Statehouse.
Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday evening, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine were exposed to a person who has since tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release sent on Thursday by the governor’s office.

The release states that neither of the couple have symptoms, and both tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The DeWines are postponing public events at this time and will continue to be tested daily, the release states.

The DeWines were exposed to someone COVID-19 back in November as well, during which time they also postponed public events, but tested negative.

