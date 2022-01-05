Former Cincinnati Mayor Cranley chooses Toledo State Senator as running mate

TOLEDO, Ohio — Former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced Ohio State Sen. Teresa Fedor as his running mate in the 2022 Ohio governor campaign.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cranley said he choose Fedor as his lieutenant governor candidate because of her moral compass and record as a state senator.

"Teresa Fedor has proven that she has the experience, compassion and wisdom to join me in bringing about an Ohio comeback," Cranley said. "Together, with our combined records of accomplishments, I'm confident that she is the perfect choice."

Fedor served in the U.S. Air Force and the Ohio Air National Guard. She graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in education. She has been a member of the Ohio House of Representative twice and is currently serving for the second time in the Ohio Senate. Cranley's press release included an endorsement of Fedor from feminist and journalist Gloria Steinem, who is also a Toledo native.

