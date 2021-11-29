First winners of Ohio's 'Vax-2-School' drawing will be announced Monday on social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first winners of Ohio’s “Vax-2-School” lottery will be announced Monday on social media.

Each day from Monday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. Grand prize winners of the five $100,000 scholarships will be announced Dec. 3. at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast on News 5.

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program, of the winner’s choice.

The other two deadlines have already passed. The remaining deadline to register for the eligible grand prize drawing is Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m.

Anyone aged 5 to 25 who has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible.

