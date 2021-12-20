FAA hits Dayton airport for lack of firefighting capacity

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration is recommending a $167,343 fine against the City of Dayton for alleged issues at its airport.

The fine concerns seven flights on Feb. 13, 2020 at James M. Cox International Airport, which is owned by the city. The FAA, in a press release, said the airport didn't have adequate aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles in service while allowing the flights to take place.

The FAA also alleged the airport didn't notify the agency or the air carries of the vehicle shortage, as required by the FAA's airport certification manual.

The city, which owns the airport, has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the agency's enforcement letter.