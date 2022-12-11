Watch Now
Endangered missing adult alert issued for Ohio resident

Ohio Attorney General's Office
Diane Goss, 92, of Columbus.
Posted at 7:04 AM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 07:04:11-05

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Columbus Police Department statewide.

Diana Goss of Columbus has been reported missing. On December 10 at 4:00 p.m. Goss left her residence in a vehicle and has not returned.

According to the alert, Goss is a black female, 92, 4'8" tall, weighs 150lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Ms. Goss suffers from dementia.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2009 Chevy Cobalt with OH plate number FMT1096. Goss does not normally travel alone, the police state.

The public is advised to call 911 or 1-888-637-1113 if the adult or the vehicle is sighted.

