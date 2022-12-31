Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 92-year-old Ohio man

CANTON, Ohio — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide.

Authorities ask the public to be on the lookout for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio. Gabal is a white male, 5' 08" tall, weighs 150 lbs., and has gray hair, blue eye and wears glasses.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety as Gabal suffers from suffers from dementia, as well as other health issues, the Stark County Sheriff Office states.

Gabl drove away from his home in at 11:00 p.m. on Friday in a dark blue 2009 Hyundia Elantra with OH plate number JMG9 and has not returned.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or sees Mr. Gabal is advised to call 911 or 1-888-637-1113.

To view photographs, visit the Endangered Missing Adult Alert website at: http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Law-Enforcement/Local-Law-Enforcement/Missing-Adult-Alert