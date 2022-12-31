Watch Now
NewsStateState-Ohio

Actions

Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 92-year-old Ohio man

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 9:18 AM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 09:20:02-05

CANTON, Ohio — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide.

Authorities ask the public to be on the lookout for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio. Gabal is a white male, 5' 08" tall, weighs 150 lbs., and has gray hair, blue eye and wears glasses.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety as Gabal suffers from suffers from dementia, as well as other health issues, the Stark County Sheriff Office states.

Gabl drove away from his home in at 11:00 p.m. on Friday in a dark blue 2009 Hyundia Elantra with OH plate number JMG9 and has not returned.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or sees Mr. Gabal is advised to call 911 or 1-888-637-1113.

To view photographs, visit the Endangered Missing Adult Alert website at: http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Law-Enforcement/Local-Law-Enforcement/Missing-Adult-Alert

More Ohio government news:
Ohio minimum wage increases to $10.10 on Jan. 1 Q and A: Mike DeWine reflects on the close of his first term as governor After 24 years serving Ohioans, Rob Portman says 'goodbye'

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.