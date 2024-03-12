Donald Trump to speak at Dayton rally for Senate hopeful Bernie Moreno

DAYTON, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump will be in Dayton Saturday to rally for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

Trump said in a press release he will be a guest speaker at the Buckeye Values PAC Rally at Wright Bros. Aero, Inc. on March 16. Doors open at noon, with Trump expected to speak at around 4 p.m.

Moreno is running against state Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose in the Republican primary for Senate. The winner will take on Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in November.

Earlier Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced his endorsement of Dolan in this month's primary. DeWine stated that Dolan has "what it takes to win tough races."

Trump endorsed Moreno much earlier in the race, announcing his support on his social media network Truth Social in December. In the announcement, the presidential candidate said Moreno was the exact "successful political outsider" needed to take down Brown.

Brown, a Mansfield native, has been a U.S. senator since defeating an incumbent DeWine in 2006. In 2018, Brown won his reelection bid for a third term despite being the only Democrat remaining in Ohio at the time of the election.

Moreno and Dolan both ran in the 2022 Senate race, eventually won by Trump-backed venture capitalist JD Vance.