Documents name Ohio billionaire Les Wexner among alleged Jeffrey Epstein associates

DAYTON, Ohio — Les Wexner, founder of the former L Brands retail company that included Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and more, is named in the latest batch of unsealed documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

One alleged Epstein victim, Virginia Giuffre, says in her 2016 deposition unsealed Tuesday that Wexner was "one of the powerful business executives" she had sex with multiple times. He has been mentioned in previously unsealed documents, and Giuffre has stated this claim before.

While it was known Wexner granted Epstein power-of-attorney over his personal finances, the Dayton native has never been charged with a crime connected to Epstein. The New York Times reports Wexner cut ties with Epstein after he was charged with procuring a minor for prostitution in 2006.

When the former financier was arrested in 2019, ABC News obtained a message from Wexner to his employees at L Brands that said, "When Mr. Epstein was my personal money manager, he was involved in many aspects of my financial life. But let me assure you that I was NEVER aware of the illegal activity charged in the indictment."

Wexner has previously denied ever meeting Giuffre and said after Epstein's death he was embarrassed to ever be tied to Epstein.

The deposition also listed the names of men Giuffre has previously said she had been trafficked to, including Prince Andrew and late New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. Both of those men denied the allegations.

Neither Wexner nor any other people mentioned in the documents have been charged with any crimes at this time.