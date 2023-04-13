Director of Ohio Lottery resigns suddenly; investigation into alleged 'HR irregularities' underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The director of Ohio’s $4 billion state lottery resigned suddenly Wednesday, informing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine that he was retiring due to undisclosed medical reasons. DeWine confirmed Thursday that potential "HR irregularities" in the Ohio Lottery Commission are being investigated by an outside firm.

DeWine spokesperson Dan Tierney said Pat McDonald’s resignation was effective immediately. The governor appointed Michelle Gillcrist, his aerospace and defense liaison and Northeast Ohio regional liaison, to the job on an interim basis.

On Thursday, DeWine confirmed in a statement that his office has been made aware of allegations of "potential HR irregularities at the Ohio Lottery Commission."

"The administration is in the process of engaging an outside firm with relevant expertise to conduct an independent investigation regarding these alleged irregularities," the statement reads. "I cannot comment further on specific alleged irregularities pending the independent investigation."

A photo obtained by News 5 appears to show Pat McDonald being escorted out of the Ohio Lottery Commission offices Wednesday.

One image appears to show McDonald being escorted out of the Ohio Lottery Commission offices. Cleveland stations WEWS reached out to the governor's office about the image; a spokesperson said they are aware of the photo, and confirmed the other two individuals seen are Governor’s Chief of Staff Stephanie McCloud and Governor’s Chief Counsel Matthew Donahue.

McDonald had been a fixture at the Ohio Lottery for 16 years, serving first as a member and long-time chair of the Ohio Lottery Commission before DeWine appointed him director in 2019.

He broke the news in a two-sentence email to DeWine’s chief of staff, Stephanie McCloud: “This is to notify you that I am retiring from my position of Director of the State of Ohio Lottery Commission effective today, April 12, 2023, due to medical reasons. It has been a pleasure to serve the people of Ohio.”

McDonald’s departure comes at a busy time for the Ohio Lottery. The office is positioning to rebid its lucrative central gaming system contract, worth more than $90 million every two years, and working to settle a long-running stalemate over establishing internet-based lottery gaming, or iLottery, in the state.

He formerly held positions as elections director for Cuyahoga County and with the Ohio secretary of state, Ohio treasurer and as an assistant director of the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.