DeWine to sign anti-hazing 'Collin's Law' Tuesday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign the Ohio Anti-Hazing Act, which the Ohio General Assembly passed earlier this year, the governor's office announced Tuesday morning.

Also known as "Collin's Law" — named after 18-year-old Collin Wiant, an Ohio University freshman who died during a fraternity party in 2018 — the legislation will increase criminal penalties for hazing, will include forced consumption of alcohol or a drug of abuse in the definition of hazing, and will widen the scope of who can be punished for participating in or permitting hazing.

Wiant died of asphyxiation from nitrous oxide, likely from cans of "whippits" found at the location of the party, according to court documents.

DeWine's office said he would sign the legislation during a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the statehouse.