Death penalty not sought in Dayton detective killing

DAYTON — The Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said he “will not seek a sentence of death against Nathan Goddard” who is accused of killing Dayton police Det. Jorge Del Rio in a November 2019 shooting.

Del Rio was shot twice while serving a drug-related warrant as part of a DEA task force Nov. 4 in Dayton. He died three days later.

Goddard Jr. and two others, Cahke Cortner, 39, and Lionel Combs III, 49, were indicted on a various charges in connection to the deadly shooting.

The prosecuting attorney on the case previously said he wouldn’t pursue the death penalty against Cortner or Combs.

Goddard, 39, is facing nine charges, including deliberating killing Del Rio.

He also was indicted on conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, assault of a federal officer by inflicting bodily injury through the use of a deadly weapon, brandishing and discharging a firearm resulting in death by murder during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Between July 2019 and October 2109, the Dayton DEA office was investigating a fentanyl operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Goddard was identified as a possible supplier of narcotics during the investigation, prompting a federal search warrant for 1454 Ruskin Road in Dayton.

The DEA and Dayton police served the warrant shortly before 7 p.m. Nov. 4.

After announcing themselves, the officers went inside the home, with Del Rio heading toward the basement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was reportedly immediately under the gunfire and was shot twice.

Three firearms were found in the home, as well as approximately 10 kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine and 50 to 60 pounds of marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Around $51,000 in cash was reportedly found throughout the house.