Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley to run for Ohio governor

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley officially announced Monday morning that she is running for governor of Ohio for a second time, according to the Journal-News.

“The people of Ohio deserve better. The same politicians have been in charge for 30 years as Ohioans have fallen further behind. It’s time for a change,” Whaley said in a prepared statement. “We deserve an Ohio where one job is enough to provide for your family."

Her campaign said Ohio has been led by the same “corrupt” Republican politicians who care more about extreme interests and lining their pockets than the communities they represent.

Whaley has served as Dayton’s mayor since 2013 and is finishing out her second term, but decided not to seek re-election to the office.

Whaley led Dayton through a variety of crises and traumatic events, including a mass shooting, a hate group rally, the Memorial Day tornadoes and the Oregon District mass shooting.

