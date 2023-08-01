Cedar Point announces 'Top Thrill 2,' world's tallest, fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster

Cedar Point announced Tuesday morning that they will be bringing back the Top Thrill Dragster in a redesigned way.

The Top Thrill 2 will be the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster, according to a news release from Cedar Point.

The ride will have two 420-foot-tall track towers.



At the start of the ride, riders will be launched at 74 miles per hour to the first 420-foot-tall tower.

During the rollback, the train will shift into reverse for a second launch that could reach speeds of 101 mph.

Riders will then head into the third launch near the top speed of 120 mph.

“Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that’s solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience.”

The ride will open in 2024.

Why did the ride close originally?

In 2021, a metal object later determined to be an L-shaped bracket about the size of a man’s hand dislodged from a train at the top of the 420-foot-tall ride and struck a 44-year-old Michigan woman in the head while she waited in line for the ride.

Woman injured by falling part frop Top Thrill Dragster sues Cedar Point

The woman and her family have filed a lawsuit against the park, seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the company and employee’s alleged negligence.

The lawsuit claims that the woman was permanently injured when the part, identified in the lawsuit as a proximity flag plate, came off the coaster and struck her in the head.

It is unknown if the lawsuit has been settled.

