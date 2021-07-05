Watch
Blue Jackets: Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies in accident

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second period of an NHL hockey game in New York, in this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, file photo.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 05, 2021
Police in Novi, Michigan, say 24-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died after hitting his head following a fireworks accident Sunday night.

Novi Lieutenant Jason Meier tells The Associated Press a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Meier says Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and fled along with several other people, but he slipped and hit his head on concrete.

Meier said Kivlenieks was pronounced dead after first responders reached the scene.

The Blue Jackets called it a “tragic accident" resulting from a head injury. Their statement made no mention of fireworks.

