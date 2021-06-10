Bipartisan efforts to expel ex-Ohio House speaker begins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers met to hear rare bipartisan arguments to remove the former House speaker embroiled in a $60 million federal bribery scheme.

Two resolutions aiming to remove GOP. Rep. Larry Householder had their first hearing at the Ohio Statehouse, where lawmakers took the first steps in a year-long fight to address the disgraced lawmaker’s presence in the House.

Householder and four associates were arrested last July in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to a taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.