Bipartisan efforts to expel ex-Ohio House speaker begins

John Minchillo/AP
This Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 file photo shows Ohio State Representative Larry Householder (R), of District 72, stands at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. FBI agents were at the farm of Householder on Tuesday morning, hours ahead of a planned announcement of a $60 million bribe investigation by federal prosecutors. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Larry Householder
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 12:59:26-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers met to hear rare bipartisan arguments to remove the former House speaker embroiled in a $60 million federal bribery scheme.

Two resolutions aiming to remove GOP. Rep. Larry Householder had their first hearing at the Ohio Statehouse, where lawmakers took the first steps in a year-long fight to address the disgraced lawmaker’s presence in the House.

Householder and four associates were arrested last July in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to a taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

