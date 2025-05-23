Amber Alert issued for child abducted from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old who has allegedly been abducted by his non-custodial mother, according to the Ohio Attorney General's office.

The alert says 1-year-old Kesean Bailey was taken from Buckeye Ranch, a mental health and foster care facility in Columbus, Ohio. He is from the Whitehall area, according to the alert.

He's around 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 24 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey printed pants with a nautical design and white and brown shoes.

The boy's mother, who does not have custody of him, is 26-year-old Kristen Bailey. She stands roughly 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ohio Attorney General's Office Kristin Bailey

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans with holes in the legs and sandals.

"Mother is diagnosed with mental health issues and animosity towards the child," the announcement from the AG's office says.

Anyone who sees Kesean or Kristen should call 911 or contact 1.877.262.3764.