Child found safe, suspect in custody after Amber Alert issued for abduction in Wayne County

MARSHALLVILLE, Ohio — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says the 2-year-old boy abducted in a truck at the Dollar Tree in Marshallville Friday afternoon has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody.

The sheriff's office issued an Amber Alert at about 3 p.m. Friday for a 2-year-old boy who they say was abducted; officials said he was sleeping in the backseat of a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck at the Marshallville Dollar General.

Captain Chuck Ellis with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the boy has been found safe and the suspect is in custody. The Amber Alert has been canceled.