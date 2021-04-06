Acton not running for U.S. Senate; calls on Ohioans to inspire a 'culture of commitment to each other'

Dr. Amy Acton, former director of the Ohio Department of Heath, announced that she is not running for the U.S. Senate and called on Ohioans to “inspire a culture of commitment to one another.”

“While I am not entering the race for U.S. Senate, I recognize there is a genuine longing for a fresh approach to leadership that is honest, collaborative and empowering,” she said. “Ohioans - do not accept anything less from your elected officials. Our leaders’ words and actions matter. We must set the bar higher.”

Acton played a central role in Ohio’s early response to the coronavirus pandemic, but resigned in June 2020. The position earned her admiration from some and criticism from others.

Regardless of politics, Acton said all Ohioans need to come together for the future of the country.

“In the wake of the economic, racial and health crises of 2020, what is at stake is nothing less than the heart and soul of our country,” she said. “What kind of nation do we aspire to co-create? We must recognize the opportunity inherent in our mutual vulnerability, our undeniable interdependence, and our shared humanity.”

Acton noted that the state and country’s future isn’t just up to elected officials.

“It is up to all of us. We must co-create an Ohio that ensures the enduring cultural values of kindness and justice for all,” she said.

Though she is not running for office, Acton said it has been her “privilege” to witness Ohioans’ “courage, determination and resiliency.”

Acton also thanked those who supported her as she considered running for office.

“I especially wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to all who have worked quietly behind the scenes to help me consider this path,” she said.

Since Republican Rob Portman announced that he is not seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate, multiple Ohio leaders and politicians have announced they are considering or are planning to run for the position.