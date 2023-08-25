5 family members dead after Uniontown homicide-suicide

Authorities in Uniontown are investigating after five members of the same family died following a domestic dispute that turned deadly Thursday evening.

Officers found the bodies after receiving a call around 7:45 p.m. to do a welfare check at a home in the 13000 block of Carnation Avenue.

At home, authorities identified the family members as Jason Dunham, 46; Melissa Dunham, 42; Renee Dunham, 15; Amber Dunham, 12; and Evan Dunham, 9. All died after being shot.

Police are investigating it as a quadruple homicide-suicide.

Uniontown Police Chief Michael Batchik said that the children were found dead in their bedrooms and the parents in theirs.

Batchik, who has been a Uniontown officer for 23 years, said, "It's the worst thing I've ever been a part of," when asked to describe the investigation into what happened.

"A lot of us have kids, either that same age or around that same age. So it really hits home for us. And again, you know, being a part of this community for so long... it's something that we will never forget what happened," he said.

Batchik said the department didn't have any indication something was going on with the family. When officers talked to neighbors, everyone they spoke with said that it appeared everything was fine.

"The kids got along with other neighborhood kids, family members got along with other families in the area and all the neighbors, so there was no indication whatsoever," Batchik said.

The chief said the weapon used was a handgun, which belonged to Jason Dunham. Both parents were licensed to carry concealed weapons, and the gun was obtained legally. Authorities said that they believe, according to a preliminary investigation, that Jason Dunham shot his family and then turned the gun on himself.

According to school officials, the children attended the Lake Local School District and were in ninth, seventh and third grades. All three children were involved in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts programs.

Superintendent Kevin Tobin called what happened to the family "an absolute horrific tragedy."

"We're dealing with three students that we lost...It's absolutely hard to wrap your head around," Tobin said.

A crisis response team will be mobilized, and counselors will be in the schools.

"You know, we're a very tight-knit, faith-based community. We're gonna lean on that, and we'll lean on one another, and we're very appreciative of everybody's care and compassion for our young people and for the family," Tobin said.

The matter remains under investigation by the Uniontown Police Department, Stark County Coroner's Office, Stark County Prosecutor's Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

"You know, my prayers go out to everybody in that family, all of our first responders that were there. Obviously, like I said, it was a terrible scene that no one wants to be a part of. And this is going to hurt for a while, but I appreciate our community coming together," Batchik said. "We've received numerous messages. Prayers are always welcome. And it goes to show that, you know, in a tragic situation like this, how tight our community is when they all come together."

Melissa Dunham worked as a CPA for Bober Markey Fedorovich. The company issued the following statement: