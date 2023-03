VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford Reserve has released its 2023 commemorative Derby bottle celebrating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat winning the 1973 Derby.

The bottle features the artwork of Kentucky native Jaime Corum. Her painting portrays Secretariat in the Winner’s Circle at Churchill Downs, with the famed Garland of Roses draped over the colt’s withers.

Woodford Reserve

The bottle is available for purchase globally. A special presale on ReserveBar begins March 1.