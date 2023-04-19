Wildfire at Natural Bridge grows as a result of high winds, difficult terrain

SLADE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials are continuing to work a wildfire at Natural Bridge State Resort Park.

On Tuesday, winds pushed the fire over containment lines, expanding it to more than 100 acres in the last 24 hours.

All park trail heads, parking lots, except the lodge lot, remain closed to the public.

While there is no current danger to the park’s lodge and cottages, it is unknown when the park will be able to reopen its trails.

For more information on the park, please see updates at: parks.ky.gov/ and on Natural Bridge State Resort Park’s Facebook page: facebook.com/nbsrp.

Once the fire is contained and the spread is stopped, fire crews will turn their efforts into controlling the fire by extinguishing any smoldering material and reinforcing control lines. The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

The Red River Gorge area remains open for all activities, but visitors are asked to be careful when camping or hiking. Visitors to the area should be aware of possible visibility problems due to smoke from the fire.