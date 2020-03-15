Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports two more coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions at the end of this story.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced two more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Commonwealth Sunday and said he recently tested negative for the illness.

Beshear said he took the test after attending an event in Louisville and learning that another attendee had since tested positive.

At a news briefing, Beshear said he canceled the popular Prayer Breakfast on Sunday and asked churches across the state to cancel services this weekend.

"I know that's a big step and I know some won't agree with it, but I believe it's our job to offer those protections," Beshear said.

Otherwise, Beshear did not announce any major new closings or restrictions, but the governor did say he is prepared to take any actions he deems necessary, such as closing bars and restaurants like Ohio did Sunday, if cases increase significantly.

"I'm not going to be the governor that acted two weeks too late," he said.

Beshear implored Kentuckians to practice social distancing and limit contact with others.

"This weekend we saw instances of hundreds of people going into one bar or one club," Beshear said. "We're shutting down schools (temporarily). We have to make sure that these efforts work, and if you go out and get in a small place with a hundred-plus people, you frustrate those efforts."

Beshear noted that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said his state may close schools for the rest of the school year.

"We're not ready to recommend that, but we do think we need to be prepared for longer closures," Beshear said.

Beshear said there are 20 confirmed cases in Kentucky and one person is "not expected to recover."

"Coronavirus is not the only factor in that individual's condition, but it is a contributing factor," Beshear said.

So far no COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Kentucky.

Beshear criticized as "really irresponsible" a Nelson County resident who refused to self-isolate and had to be forcibly quarantined inside the person's home after testing positive. Beshear said a sheriff's deputy has been stationed outside the home.

"I hope that attitudes can improve and this is the only time we have to do that," Beshear said.

Beshear promised Kentuckians, "We will work through this. We will work through this together."

There still are no confirmed cases in Northern Kentucky. The new cases are in Jefferson and Clark counties. Cases now spread across seven counties: six in Harrison, five in Fayette, five in Jefferson and one in Montgomery, Bourbon, Nelson and Clark.

Beshear issued the followed directives Saturday:



All Kentucky hospitals should stop elective surgeries by the end of business on Wednesday in order to limit transmission and preserve hospital space for COVID-19 patients. “The fact is that we need all the capacity that we can to deal with the cases that we believe we are going to see,” he said.

All childcare facilities should develop plans that would allow them to close within 72 hours of a potential future order from the state.

The Governor's office said two cases reported Saturday were "expected and related to an existing case." The confirmed cases in Kentucky ranged in age from 27 to 80 years old, Beshear said.

Beshear urged Kentuckians to self-isolate, practice good hygiene and protect each other as the virus continues to spread.

He said Kentucky's COVID-19 hotline - 1-800-722-5725 - continued to field thousands of daily calls from people concerned about their own health.

The next briefing will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Beshear said.

