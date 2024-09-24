Vision screenings to be required for all KY driver's license renewals starting next year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new law will require vision screening for all Kentucky drivers seeking a license renewal. The law goes into effect next year, and it utilizes the same test and machine used for all first-time drivers.

“We know that vision, having clear vision is important for drivers to be able to successfully maneuver through traffic and to reduce that incidents of traffic crashes,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager at AAA Blue Grass.

The screenings are mandatory for drivers of all ages seeking to renew their license.

“You can be any age, have a vision issue that could affect your driving,” Hawkins said. “This is designed to really kind of screen that and make sure you have a chance to get some corrective lenses.”

Free screenings are provided at drivers license regional offices around the state. These screenings take about a minute, and they do not require any additional appointments.

Drivers can also take care of their vision screening by having an eye exam with their vision specialist. A form has to be completed and signed within 12 months of the license renewal.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 19 states already require vision tests or screenings at license renewals as a measure to cut down on crashes.

“In states that went from not requiring it and then went to requiring the vision screenings at driver’s license renewals, they saw a decrease in traffic crashes,” said Hawkins. “Again, we can’t say specifically that was because of implementing the vision screening requirement. However, they did see those incidents overall head in the right direction.”

Learn more about the vision screening requirements here.