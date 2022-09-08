One person arrested after University of Kentucky student shot at house party near campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person has been arrested in connection to a late-night shooting Wednesday near University of Kentucky's campus.

19-year-old Jason Almanza-Arroyo was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment, second degree disorderly conduct, third degree assault (communicable fluid), and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Two arrests—unrelated to the shooting—have also been made and additional charges are pending.

Lexington police and UK police responded to reports of shots fired on University Avenue around 11:52 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival to the scene, which UK officials say was a party being held at a home, police found a female suffering from a gunshot. UK Police say the female student was shot in the leg.

Ten other individuals were transported to UK hospital for non-gunshot related injuries. All injuries are reported as non-life threatening.

It's reported that two people who were not invited to the party arrived and a fight began.

Almanza-Arroyo is currently detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

