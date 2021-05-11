Support nonprofits across Kentucky Tuesday on Kentucky Gives Day

Tuesday is Kentucky Gives Day where people are encouraged to support nonprofit organizations across the state.

There are 240 nonprofits in Kentucky which are being supported by Kentucky Gives Day, including St. Vincent de Paul Council of Northern Kentucky and CASA in Northern Kentucky, the court appointed special advocates for kids in Kenton and Campbell counties.

Karen Zengel, St. Vincent de Paul Council of Northern Kentucky's executive director, said donations collected Tuesday will help their organization assist people struggling to pay rent and utilities because of the pandemic.

"People who had no issue meeting their monthly obligations before are suddenly in a place where they need help," Zengel said. "Kentucky Gives Day, that’s going to help us continue to support those families who are trying to come out of that challenge and become whole again.”

Click here to learn more about donating to Kentucky Gives Day.