Train derails in eastern Kentucky, a dozen homes under evacuation

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office reports that a train derailed between Mullins Station and Livingston on Wednesday.

CSX says around 2:23 p.m., 15 railroad cars derailed in the remote area, including two cars carrying sulfur that were breached and lost some of their contents. One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

CSX reports that crews are continuing to assess the situation and out of an abundance of caution, a half-mile evacuation has been implemented, impacting about a dozen homes.

Police are strongly encouraging residents of Piney Branch Road and Livingston to evacuate. Residents can go to Rockcastle County Middle School for shelter.

CSX is providing assistance to affected residents.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office, Livingston Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, and CSX are all on scene assisting.

This is a developing story.