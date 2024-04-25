'This can't be real': Kentucky man wins $50,000 after buying Powerball ticket

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Harrodsburg man won $50,000 after purchasing a ticket for the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told lottery officials he was one number off from winning the $1.3 billion jackpot.

After checking his numbers the following morning, the man discovered he had matched four white balls and the Powerball to win the game's third prize of $50,000.

The man walked away with a check for $36,000 after taxes and told lottery officials he plans to use some of the money for an upcoming trip and to pay off bills.

According to lottery officials, the Kroger on South College Street in Harrodsburg will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.