Tennessee dad, son in shock after KY Lottery win: 'I ain't ever eating bologna again'

ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Tennessee dad and his son were in shock after the dad purchased a winning Kentucky Lottery scratch-off, and his son opted to take the game's $700,000 lump sum.

Lottery officials said that the father, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Adairville Market on South Main Street on June 8.

Before scratching the ticket off at the counter, the father told the clerk, "If I hit this million dollars, I ain’t ever eating bologna again."

Lottery officials said that the top prize of $1 million was revealed within the first couple of rows on the ticket.

“It kind of shocked me,” the father said.

Immediately after, the father said he called his son Jody to share the news.

The father told lottery officials that Jody couldn't believe the win and planned a trip to Kentucky Lottery headquarters.

According to lottery officials, Jody opted to take the game's $700,000 lump sum cash option and, after taxes, walked away with $504,000.

Jody told lottery officials that he plans on investing the money.

Adairville Market will get $7,000 for selling the winning ticket.