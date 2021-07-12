System crash puts vehicle registration, title changes on hold across Kentucky

Kentucky’s statewide system for processing auto transactions — including title changes and registrations — crashed Monday, forcing county auto departments to close or take a low-tech approach to their daily responsibilities.

Boone County Clerk Justin Crigler blamed an attempted upgrade of the Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS), which he said had been glitchy and unreliable since at least July 7. It crashed completely Monday morning, forcing Boone County to close both of its auto departments for the day.

Crigler said he and other county clerks had been in constant contact with Frankfort throughout the day but didn’t know when AVIS would be repaired.

In the meantime, his auto department workers are warning drivers about the crash and accepting some paperwork with the intention of processing it later.

“We’re doing everything we can,” he said.

Other auto departments, like those in Kenton and Campbell counties, stayed open despite the crash. Workers in Kenton County remained available to “proofread” paperwork brought to them, ensuring drivers have the correct documents and are ready to return when AVIS is fixed.