State Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of Kentucky governor's race

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky State Representative and republican candidate for Governor Savannah Maddox speaks with reporters before the start of the Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 9:04 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 21:04:41-05

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Representative Savannah Maddox (R-Dry Ridge) announced today that she is withdrawing her name from the upcoming governor's race.

As a vocal member of the GOP, Maddox was one of Governor Andy Beshear's most outspoken critics during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maddox posted a statement on Facebook saying that her campaign does not have adequate resources to win the Republican primary.

There are still many prominent Republican names vying for the chance to unseat Gov. Beshear next November. These include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, and State Auditor Mike Harmon.

