State Rep. Savannah Maddox announces run for Kentucky governor

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Representative Savannah Maddox has filed with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance with the intent to be the state's next governor.

BREAKING: I am officially running to be the 64th Governor of Kentucky.



NOW is the time for proven conservative leadership to defeat the radical Beshear regime.



Click here to watch the full video and JOIN ME: https://t.co/zns4zcJ1Zm pic.twitter.com/mLiAjOfLoX — Savannah Maddox (@SavannahLMaddox) June 6, 2022

Maddox joins Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, and State Auditor Mike Harmon in a packed GOP race for the nomination. She's the ninth Republican to announce a gubernatorial run in the 2023 race. Democrat Andy Beshear has already announced plans to run for re-election.

The filing comes hours before Maddox planned a "big announcement" for Monday evening.

Maddox currently represents the state's 61st District in the Kentucky House of Representatives, which includes Grant and Gallatin Counties as well as parts of Boone and Kenton Counties.