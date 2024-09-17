Sheriff’s Deputy killed in Russell Springs shooting, Russell County Fiscal Court says

UPDATE: Sept. 17 at 3 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, Attorney General Russell Coleman released a statement on the the death of Russell County Deputy Josh Phipps after he was killed in the line of duty when gunfire struck him on Monday.

Tonight, Russell County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Phipps ended his watch to his county and his Commonwealth. All Kentucky mourns his loss and honors his selfless sacrifice. Along with Deputy Phipps’ brothers and sisters in uniform across Kentucky and the nation, we send our prayers and condolences to his family and colleagues. The full resources of the Office of the Attorney General and our Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are ready to support the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and this community during this tragic time.

In addition, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell stated the following while on the Senate floor in Washington on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, I need to begin this morning with some tragic news from Kentucky. Late last night, Sheriff's Deputy Josh Phipps of Russell County was killed in the line of duty. His sacrifice is a somber reminder of the debt we owe our courageous law enforcement officers. They are the first to run toward fire. And the first to put themselves in harm's way to keep us all safe. Today, I know the entire Commonwealth is holding Sheriff's Deputy Phipps in our thoughts and our prayers. So, I ask my colleagues to join me in sending our deepest sympathy to Russell County and the Phipps family as they mourn his loss.

UPDATE: Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened in Russell County on Monday and has released additional information.

According to a release, KSP Post 15 and the Russell County Sheriff's Office were conducting an investigation on Bluebird Drive in Russell Springs when the shooting happened.

KSP reports that a male subject was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Russell County Sheriff's Office Deputy Josh Phipps died from injuries sustained during the incident, according to KSP.

“Tragic news for our commonwealth as a Russell County deputy was killed in the line of duty last night,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press release. “Britainy and I ask all of Kentucky to join us in praying for his family, fellow law enforcement officers, and the entire Russell County community.”

This is an ongoing investigation by KSP.

The Louisville Metro Police Department provided the following information about Phipps' career with their department:



Started at LMPD on June 22, 2020

Graduated from Metro Academy Class 46 on February 12, 2021

Assigned to LMPD's Second Division as a patrol officer

Resigned from LMPD on May 6, 2021, for "personal reasons"

Louisville Metro Police Department

UPDATE: Sept. 17 at 8:00 a.m.

Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston released more details early Tuesday morning in the death of Sheriff's Deputy Josh Phipps.

In a Facebook, Sheriff Polston stated that "Deputy Phipps was assisting Kentucky State Police and other units who were looking for a suspect who had fled on foot." He goes on to state that "gunfire was exchanged after locating the suspect," and as a result, "Deputy Phipps was struck by gunfire and later passed away at the Russell County Hospital."

Sheriff Polston reports that the suspect also died from injuries during the gunfire.

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation and will release more information as it becomes available, according to Sheriff Polston.

Russell County Middle School announced that there will be no school on Tuesday, September 17, due to the tragedy and stated that a counselor will be available, along with extra staff, during regular school hours.

UPDATE: Sept. 17 at 7:00 a.m.

The Russell County Sheriff's Office issued a statement following the death of Sheriff's Deputy Josh Phipps, who was killed in the line of duty.

"We are devastated to announce we have lost one of our own this evening, Deputy Joshua Phipps.



We know Deputy Phipps’ family is grieving, and we grieve with them tonight. We appreciate your consideration for the family’s privacy and ask you to keep them and us all in your prayers.



We’re overwhelmed with sadness but know we are surrounded by support from our community and across the state during this difficult time. Please be patient with us and investigators as we navigate this tragedy.



Arrangements for Deputy Phipps are currently pending and will be announced when available.



Thank you Deputy Phipps for your service and sacrifice."



-Sheriff Derek Polston

UPDATE: Sept. 16 at 10:39 p.m.

The Russell County Fiscal Court says that Russell County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Phipps was killed in the line of duty.

No other details have been released at this time.

Original story:

Laker Country 104.9 WJRS is reporting that an officer was shot on Bluebird Drive in Russell County on Monday night.

The radio station adds that there is no threat to the public and that there was one shooter involved in the incident.

104.9 also said that multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

Russell Springs Fire Rescue said on Facebook, "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn with our brothers and sisters at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. Today, we are devastated by the loss of one of our own."

The Times Journal took the above picture of first responders and law enforcement outside the Russell County Hospital.

