Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Beshear's veto of Senate Bill 150, critics say it's anti-LGBTQ

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky legislature has voted to override Governor Andy Beshear's veto on a bill that includes a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Senate Bill 150 passed the override in a 29-8 vote, and the House passed it in a 76-23 vote. The bill will go into effect in late June.

In a statement, the ACLU called it "another shameful attack" on LGBTQ youth in Kentucky:

SB 150 was rushed through the legislature in a deliberately secretive process at the 11th hour. Trans Kentuckians, medical and mental health professionals, and accredited professional associations pleaded with lawmakers to listen to the experts, not harmful rhetoric based in fear and hate. Their pleas fell on deaf ears as the general assembly passed the bill in a matter of hours.



While an “emergency” clause was applied to some sections of the bill, the health care ban provisions will not go into effect until late June -- 90 days after the legislature adjourns. Trans youth can still receive care until that portion of the bill takes effect. And we intend to take this fight to the courts to make sure Kentuckians’ right to that care will continue.



To all the trans youth who may be affected by this legislation: we stand by you, and we will not stop fighting. You are cherished. You are loved. You belong.



To the commonwealth: we will see you in court.

Prior to the vote, many protesters against the bill were escorted out by police.

MOMENTS AGO: This is the scene inside the Kentucky House Chamber right now as police are escorting protesters over Senate Bill 150, a bill critics say is harmful to transgender youth.



"You go after everybody's kids but your own," said Rep. Pamela Stevenson, who opposes the bill. pic.twitter.com/3fjSt5WK39 — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) March 29, 2023

According to the bill, a healthcare provider "shall not, for the purposes of attempting to alter the appearance of, or to validate a minor's perception of, the minor's sex, if that appearance or perception is inconsistent with the minor's sex."

The bill says if a healthcare provider administers care outside of specified exceptions, their license could be revoked. It also allows for any "civil action to recover damages for injury suffered as a result of a violation."

Another portion of the bill says students would not be allowed to use restrooms, locker rooms, or shower rooms that are "reserved for students of a different biological sex," but it does allow students to seek different "acceptable accommodations" like single-stall restrooms with parental permission.

The bill also says the Kentucky Board of Education or the Kentucky Department of Education shall not require or recommend policies or procedures for the use of pronouns that do not match the student's gender on their original birth certificate, regardless of their pronoun preference.

Those who support SB 150 believe children should not be making such radical choices about their bodies.

"We need to fix the mental part of the child, not the physical part. A 13-year-old doesn’t know what they what. Don’t even know what they want to be when they grow up," said Mirna Eads with Moms for Liberty.

Senator Lindsey Tichenor votes yes on an override of the SB 150 veto.



"We need to realize we are driving children to a life of irreversible damage," she said about why the bill is needed to stop gender-affirming care for minors. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Rlaykg0xCU — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) March 29, 2023

Opponents say it denies basic human rights. State Senator Karen Berg's son died by suicide just a few months ago. He identified as a trans man.

"Why are we here?"



Senator Karen Berg, whose transgender son died by suicide, again spoke out against SB 150 as the senate considers an override of Kentucky Governor Beshear's veto ⬇️@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Agl7ZswUw2 — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) March 29, 2023

"I want everyone at home to know even if you’re alone or isolated these people showed up on Wednesday morning because they care," said Mason Chernosky, who is against SB 150.