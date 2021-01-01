Update: No bomb located in RV in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Late on New Year's Eve, Lexington police alerted people to avoid the downtown area of Short and Market St. Initially, Lexington police said they were investigating the area. However, police have now stated that no bomb was located inside an RV that drew police's attention.

10:25 UPDATE



Police say that around 7:40 pm Thursday, an officer noticed a large RV parked in a downtown parking lot. Given the circumstances, an explosives detection canine was brought in, and it "alerted" to the vehicle. However, police were able to make contact with the driver of the RV and no bomb was located inside.

The scene was cleared at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

"Public safety is one of my top priorities, and the events downtown tonight remind us just how important it is. In our City, a well trained, diligent police force protects us," Mayor Linda Gorton said. "Thanks to our officers."