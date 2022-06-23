LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's official: Publix is coming to Lexington, Kentucky.

The Florida-based grocery chain announced Thursday that a Publix location will open at The Fountains at Palomar in late 2024.

The location will be 55,701 square feet, featuring a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors.

This will be the first Publix in Lexington but the third location in Kentucky following the opening of two locations in Louisville in 2023. The company broke ground Thursday on the first Louisville location.

Statement from R. Dudley Webb of the Webb Companies on Publix coming to their property:

“The announcement from Publix this morning that they are coming to Lexington to anchor our Fountains Shopping Center will prove to be yet another game changer for our city.



This is a tenant that we have been working with for several years and one that will be well worth the wait.



To say that The Greer and The Webb families are excited about their decision would be an understatement.



Publix is renowned throughout the South for its commitment to superb quality and service for its customers and hopefully this will be the first of many more successful stores for Lexington and the State.



Needless to say, we are pleased."

The Fountains at Palomar is located at the corner of Man o' War and Harrodsburg Road.