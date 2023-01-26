Poll: Daniel Cameron is early GOP frontrunner in governor's race, still trails Beshear in match-up

(LEX 18) — A new poll covering Kentucky's 2023 governor's race finds Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a significant lead over his other GOP contenders, but he still trails incumbent Governor Andy Beshear in a general election match-up.

According to the poll released by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Cameron is the clear early Republican frontrunner, holding a 26-point lead over his next highest challenger, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN and Canada Kelly Craft (39%-13%).

Of the 404 likely Republican primary voters polled, 8% would throw their support behind Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, 5% would support State Auditor Mike Harmon, and then rest of the GOP candidates have 2% support or less. 28% of voters polled remain undecided.

The poll also found that 61% of voters polled approve of Gov. Beshear's job performance. That's slightly up from 60% approval a year prior and 55% approval back in February 2021.

29% of voters disapprove of Beshear's job as governor and 10% said they were not sure.

When it comes to a general election match-up, Gov. Beshear holds significant leads over each of his leading Republican challengers, according to the poll.

In a head-to-head match-up with Gov. Beshear, Daniel Cameron trails the incumbent governor by nine points (49%-40%). The poll found Gov. Beshear has double-digit leads over the other leading GOP candidates, topping Kelly Craft by 57%-32%, Ryan Quarles by 52%-35%, and Mike Harmon by 53%-33%.

This poll was conducted from January 18 through January 23, 2023. A total of 625 registered Kentucky voters were interviewed statewide by telephone.

VIEW THE FULL POLL HERE:

Note: The margin for error, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ±4 percentage points. This means that there is a 95% probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin for error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or party grouping.

This poll also included an oversample of 404 likely Republican primary voters. These voters were only asked questions relative to the Republican gubernatorial primary election. The margin for error of the primary results is ±5 percentage points.