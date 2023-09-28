Police: Two bodies found after aircraft crash in Kentucky

UPDATE:

Police say two bodies were found in a wooded area after an aircraft crashed in Ohio County late Wednesday night.

OHIO CO:@kystatepolice and search crews have located two bodies related to an airplane crash off KY 764 in Ohio Co KY



The airplane was reported missing last night by FAA. A debris field was located by drone earlier this morning.



KSP and FAA are investigating the incident — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) September 28, 2023

ORIGINAL:

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are searching for two missing pilots after their aircraft went down just before midnight on Wednesday.

According to police, they received a call from Evansville Airport Control Tower for a possible airplane crash in Whitesville.

The initial search was based on information from the flight path, cell phone pings from one of the pilot's phones, and the Life 360 app.

Police say three drones and an airplane were used to search the area from the air once the severe weather passed and as more information became available.

According to police, the search was near the New Panther Creek Church on Highway 764, and the aircraft was eventually located in a wooded area behind the church.

Police say they are still searching on foot and from the air in hopes of finding the instructor and student pilots.

After further investigation, police were advised that the aircraft was en route from Bowling Green to Owensboro whenever they lost contact.

Police believe that a severe thunderstorm had developed in the area at the time of the crash.