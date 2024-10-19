Police investigating after crash involving police cruiser leaves one woman dead

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a crash involving a police cruiser left one person dead Friday afternoon.

According to a press release by the Kentucky State Police, an Owen County Sheriff's Office police vehicle, driven by Deputy Frank Blackwell, 31, was traveling north on US-127 in response to a reported overdose.

Reports indicate that Deputy Blackwell's vehicle had its lights and sirens on at the time.

A Subaru Forester, driven by Kathleen Fresard, 71, was traveling north on US-127 several cars ahead of Deputy Blackwell.

As Deputy Blackwell attempted to pass the slower traffic, Fresard made a left turn in front of Deputy Blackwell, resulting in a collision.

Fresard was transported from the scene to a helicopter landing zone, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputy Blackwell was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.