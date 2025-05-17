PHOTOS/VIDEO: Storm, tornado damage seen across Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Severe storms that swept across the Commonwealth Friday evening into early Saturday morning left behind a trail of debris and damage.
See below the photos of the damage, including the aftermath of a tornado in Somerset, submitted to LEX 18.
WATCH: Damage on Keavy Road in Laurel County
Damage on Keavy Road in Laurel County
Storm Damage Photos
MayorAirTrees1.jpg
London Mayor Randall Weddle
MayorHouse2.jpg
London Mayor Randall Weddle
MayorHouse1.jpg
London Mayor Randall Weddle
MayorHelicopterCar.jpg
London Mayor Randall Weddle
MayorGround1.jpg
London Mayor Randall Weddle
MayorHelicopter9.jpg
London Mayor Randall Weddle
MayorAir8.jpg
London Mayor Randall Weddle
MayorAir7.jpg
London Mayor Randall Weddle
MayorAir6.jpg
London Mayor Randall Weddle
MayorAir5.jpg
London Mayor Randall Weddle
MayorAir4.jpg
London Mayor Randall Weddle
MayorAir3.jpg
London Mayor Randall Weddle
MayorAir2.jpg
London Mayor Randall Weddle
MayorAir1.jpg
London Mayor Randall Weddle
IMG_0861.jpg
Parkers Mill & Hwy 27 in Somerset
WLEX
IMG_0865.jpg
Parkers Mill & Hwy 27 in Somerset
WLEX
IMG_0873.jpg
Baxter's Coffee Shop
WLEX
IMG_8514.jpg
Keavy Road in Laurel County
WLEX
IMG_8515.jpg
Keavy Road in Laurel County
WLEX
IMG_8516.jpg
Keavy Road in Laurel County
WLEX
IMG_8517.jpg
Keavy Road in Laurel County
WLEX
IMG_8518.jpg
Keavy Road in Laurel County
WLEX
IMG_8519.jpg
Keavy Road in Laurel County
WLEX
IMG_8916.jpg
London-Corbin airport and neighboring homes
WLEX
IMG_8915.jpg
London-Corbin airport and neighboring homes
WLEX
IMG_8913.jpg
London-Corbin airport and neighboring homes
WLEX
IMG_8910.jpg
London-Corbin airport and neighboring homes
WLEX
IMG_8908.jpg
London-Corbin airport and neighboring homes
WLEX
IMG_8907.jpg
London-Corbin airport and neighboring homes
WLEX
IMG_8906.jpg
London-Corbin airport and neighboring homes
WLEX
IMG_0006.jpg
Redeemer Lutheran Church
WLEX
IMG_0008 (1).jpg
Somerset Cinema
WLEX
IMG_1672.jpg
Somerset Cinema
WLEX