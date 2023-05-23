Online fundraiser created for Kentucky deputy killed on I-75

(LEX 18) — An online fundraiser has been set up for the family of Deputy Caleb Conley.

The Scott County deputy was killed in the line of duty Monday during a traffic stop on I-75. The Fayette County Detention Center has identified the man charged with his murder.

Deputy Conley served in the US Army for eight years and has been with the Scott County Sheriff's Office for four years. He leaves behind a wife and small children.

This is the first fallen officer with the Scott County Sheriff's Department. In Scott County as a whole, the Georgetown Police Department has lost three in the line of duty.