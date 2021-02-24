Officials: Kentucky unemployment site target of hack attempt

LEXINGTGON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s unemployment claim website was temporarily inaccessible Wednesday after suffering an attempted cyberattack, according to state officials.

Unidentified suspects attempted to gain entry to a site that is used to file new claims, check on the status of existing claims, view payment history and update profile information, The Courier-Journal reported.

The system was overwhelmed with random login usernames, according to a statement from the Kentucky Career Center. None of the login attempts were successful and no information was compromised, officials added.

The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance reported “a possible cyberattack” just before 11 a.m. to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, which oversees the state’s unemployment office, according to a message on the site.

The state’s Office of Homeland Security, the Commonwealth Office of Technology and the Labor Cabinet were responding to the incident.

