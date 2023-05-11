Officer Nickolas Wilt transferred to rehab facility one month after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officer Nickolas Wilt was transferred to a rehab facility on Wednesday, exactly a month after the bank shooting that left him critically injured.

“Obviously, we are very excited we have gotten to this point, but this will be another battle,” the Louisville Metro Police Department wrote on Twitter, referring to the rehabilitation process. “Nick will keep fighting while we continue to keep praying.”

At a small vigil in Louisville Wednesday evening, people prayed for Wilt’s full recovery while celebrating his step forward.

“I think it’s just a testament he’s a living breathing miracle,” said Jackie Talley. “I think the doctors are even surprised but we’re not surprise because we’ve been praying.”

Her husband, James, is a member of the police department.

“I love it, it’s great news,” he said.