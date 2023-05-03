Officer Nickolas Wilt transferred back to UofL Hospital, has 'good night'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of an officer critically injured in a Louisville mass shooting has provided new updates on his condition.

Officer Nickolas Wilt of the Louisville Metro Police Department was shot in the head during a mass shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on April 10. He has been in critical condition ever since.

In an update from Officer Wilt's family on Tuesday, they say he was transferred back to the University of Louisville Hospital. Officer Wilt was previously taken to the Jewish Hospital to receive specialized treatment for pneumonia.

They say he is still battling pneumonia but it's easier to manage now.

His family says Officer Wilt was also taken off of ECMO. According to Mayo Clinic, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO is a method that "allows the blood to 'bypass' the heart and lungs, allowing these organs to rest and heal."

Officer Wilt's family says he had a 'good night' after being taken off of ECMO.

Officer Wilt remains in critical but stable condition.