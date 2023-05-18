Watch Now
Officer Nickolas Wilt is the 'most awake he has been' since Louisville mass shooting

A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing four people — including a close friend of the governor — before being shot by police, authorities said. Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon and said he was shot and killed by police, though not before shooting and wounding two officers, who are both hospitalized. One of those officers is a 26-year-old who just graduated from the police academy on March 31, Gwinn-Villaroel said. That officer was shot in the head and underwent brain surgery on Monday; he remains in critical condition, officials said. She said the gunman was live-streaming the shooting while it happened and police are working to have the stream removed. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/43lVSPD
Posted at 7:39 AM, May 18, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Metro Police Foundation passed along another positive update after a police officer was seriously hurt in a mass shooting last month.

Officer Nickolas Wilt suffered a gunshot wound to the head during the shooting at Old National Bank which left five victims dead.

Officer Wilt has been recovering ever since and was transferred to a nearby rehab facility last week. Officials say the officer has been showing signs of improvement during his first week at the facility.

"The therapist, nurses, and doctors attending to Officer Wilt are impressed with his progress thus far," the Louisville Metro Police Foundation says. "Despite the challenges he faces on his long road to recovery, his dedication and hard work have yielded noticeable improvements. In fact, Officer Wilt's wakefulness has significantly increased since beginning his rehabilitation. This is the most awake he has been since his injury occurred."

The foundation says Officer Wilt is "on the right track" from a medical standpoint, but there are a few unnamed areas that are being monitored closely as he continues to make progress.

