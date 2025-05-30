NWS Louisville confirms EF-2 tornado hit Washington County, Kentucky, killing 1

UPDATE: May 30 at 3:45 p.m.

Washington County Senator Jimmy Higdon released a statement following a deadly EF-2 tornado that touched down Friday morning.

In the statement, Higdon extended his gratitude to first responders and emergency personnel from Washington and surrounding counties who "sprang into action without hesitation."

“My heart is heavy for the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life in this morning’s tornado," Higdon said. "I join our entire community in praying for those who were injured and all who have been affected by this tragic event."

Higdon encouraged the public to remain weather aware to any future advisories or notices.

UPDATE: May 30 at 11 a.m.

After additional survey, the National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed that an EF-2 tornado hit Washington County on Friday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported that one person was dead and several people were injured.

Officials with NWS added that the damage survey is in the preliminary phase.

📌A survey crew is currently in Washington County following a damage path that may enter Mercer County. The team has found at least EF2 (115mph) damage in southeastern Washington County so far. The survey continues and updates will be provided when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/o1MV4RrvdP — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) May 30, 2025

UPDATE: May 30 at 11 a.m.

Governor Andy Beshear released a statement following the severe storm in Washington County, where one person was reported dead and several people were injured on Friday.

Kentucky, we’ve got some tough news following the severe weather this morning. I’m sad to share we’ve received a report of one possible fatality in Washington County. We also have reports of at least six people being treated for injuries at the hospital. Please pray for these families and everyone affected.

Beshear noted that his trips to Laurel and Pulaski Counties are postponed.

Beshear's social media post concluded, "Everyone, please stay weather aware today. Let’s do what’s needed to keep everyone safe."

UPDATE: May 30 at 10:00 a.m.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports that one person is dead following the severe storms on Friday morning.

Officials added that the Boyle County Fire Department received a report at around 7:30 a.m. that a possible tornado had hit the area near the Boyle/Washington county line.

Units arrived to assist the Washington County Fire and Rescue in searching for injured people or missing people.

Further, Ephraim McDowell Health is currently treating several patients in the ER following the storm.

The hospital reported that the medical team is equipped and prepared to provide aid to those affected by the storm.

Original Story:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky reported that multiple people sustained injuries after a severe storm hit the area on Friday morning.

"Please stay home to allow emergency responders to do their job," the sheriff's office posted on social media.