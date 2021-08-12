Watch
NewsStateState-Kentucky

Actions

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Louisville

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Flickr | Oregon State University
<a href="http://www.flickr.com/photos/33247428@N08/14954552817">Flickr | Oregon State University</a>
Here’s Why Mosquitoes Love To Bite Some People But Not Others
Posted at 8:56 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 08:56:31-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Health officials say mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in four Louisville zip codes.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said in a statement that fogging operations are planned Thursday in specific neighborhoods if the weather permits.

Infected mosquitos aren’t unusual this time of year, but officials say residents should take proper precautions. That includes wearing insect repellent while outdoors and removing any standing water near homes.

People are also advised to wear long sleeves and pants when possible and to be extra careful during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.