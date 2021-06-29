Maysville police investigating fatal double shooting

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — Just after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Maysville Communications Center received calls about a disturbance at an apartment on Meadow Drive. When authorities arrived, they found two dead people inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

An autopsy is being conducted on the bodies at the state medical examiner’s office.

No information about potential suspects has been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Maysville Police Department at (606) 564-9411.