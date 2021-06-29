Watch
Maysville police investigating fatal double shooting

Posted at 9:32 PM, Jun 28, 2021
MAYSVILLE, Ky. — Just after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Maysville Communications Center received calls about a disturbance at an apartment on Meadow Drive. When authorities arrived, they found two dead people inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

An autopsy is being conducted on the bodies at the state medical examiner’s office.

No information about potential suspects has been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Maysville Police Department at (606) 564-9411.

