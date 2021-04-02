Maysville, Kentucky's Mayor Charles Cotterill died Thursday

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — The mayor of Maysville, Kentucky died Thursday, according to city officials.

Charles Cotterill suffered a heart attack this past weekend, and he died Thursday after a heart procedure.

"We express our deepest sympathy on the passing of Mayor Charles T. Cotterill," City of Maysville, Municipal, wrote on Facebook. "[He] cared deeply about his city and citizens, and worked tirelessly to make Maysville a better place."

"Each of us at the Maysville Police Department are honored to have known him and are deeply saddened by his passing," the Maysville Police Department wrote on Facebook. "As a community, we will mourn together with the family and also offer our support to them through this difficult time."

Flags around the city will be lowered to half-staff in honor of Cotterill.

Cotterill was elected to the mayor's office in 2018.